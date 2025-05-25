Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,919 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $469.27 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.70 and a 200 day moving average of $476.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

