Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.5%

TSLA opened at $339.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average of $333.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,464.50. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $293.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

