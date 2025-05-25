Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $295.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $452.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

