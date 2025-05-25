Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 19,654 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,373 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,654 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $173,168,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $89,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $152,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after acquiring an additional 297,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.20 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $325.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research increased their price objective on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.50.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

