Greenspring Advisors LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $385.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.22 and a 200 day moving average of $362.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.11 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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