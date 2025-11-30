Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 72,491 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 677.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,197 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 72,491 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $319.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $269.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,850 shares of company stock valued at $58,874,814. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.62.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

