Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,486 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,814 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

