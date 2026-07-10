Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 44,564 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE DIS opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.33.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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