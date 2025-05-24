Griffith & Werner Inc. Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $178.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

