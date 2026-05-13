Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,944 NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,944 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 2.2% of Ground Swell Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $294.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.36 and a 200 day moving average of $221.56. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $306.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here