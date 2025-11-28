Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 8,363 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,162 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $62,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

TMO opened at $593.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $546.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $601.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,558.62. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here