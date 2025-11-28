Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,433 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises about 0.7% of Groupama Asset Managment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.26% of Motorola Solutions worth $178,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 102 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $370.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.40 and a 12 month high of $503.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $424.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 85,614 shares of company stock worth $41,278,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

