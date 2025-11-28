Groupama Asset Managment Buys New Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 703,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,329,000. DoorDash accounts for approximately 0.7% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.17% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company's stock worth $150,125,000 after buying an additional 333,369 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $7,200,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its holdings in DoorDash by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,622,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $29,261,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $253.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DoorDash from $301.00 to $239.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DoorDash from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.62.

View Our Latest Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 232,040 shares in the company, valued at $45,489,121.60. The trade was a 55.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $12,180,324.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 756,834 shares of company stock worth $174,539,246 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.3%

DASH opened at $195.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.DoorDash's revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoorDash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoorDash wasn't on the list.

While DoorDash currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here