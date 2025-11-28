Groupama Asset Managment Decreases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,603 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises about 1.6% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.64% of Axon Enterprise worth $414,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,452 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $60,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,502 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $48,436,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $56,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.9% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $533.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $469.24 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $663.13 and a 200 day moving average of $727.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $814.00.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,280. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,263,626,774.48. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

