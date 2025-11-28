Groupama Asset Managment Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483,220 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 0.7% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.29% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $172,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company's stock worth $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 509,058 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $55,214,000 after buying an additional 125,223 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 95,400 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $184.50.

NYSE:AEM opened at $173.07 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

