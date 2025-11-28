Groupama Asset Managment Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,295 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.99 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.68. The firm has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

