Groupama Asset Managment Has $350.60 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 79,043.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016,513 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,011,438 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 1.4% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned 1.02% of DexCom worth $350,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 111.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,152 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DexCom from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $99.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.73.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $58,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,569,690.17. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $619,391. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

