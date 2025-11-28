Groupama Asset Managment Has $44.81 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.12% of Entergy worth $44,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,459,668 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,692,928,000 after buying an additional 1,630,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,126,244,000 after acquiring an additional 289,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,242,611 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $930,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Entergy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,940,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $578,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,333,701 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $370,488,000 after purchasing an additional 143,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $975,659.58. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.21%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here