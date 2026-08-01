Groupama Asset Managment Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,693 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,091 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,338,000 after buying an additional 4,454,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish: JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Johnson & Johnson Stock?

JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Oncology and immunology expansion strengthens the growth pipeline: J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Firefly Bio

J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Positive Sentiment: Promising regulatory and shareholder-return news: The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. RYBREVANT FASPRO Receives FDA Priority Review

The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. Neutral Sentiment: In-vivo CAR-T investment adds potential but carries execution risk: JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. J&J Ventures Further Into In Vivo CAR-T

JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: The $5.5 billion talc settlement weighs on sentiment: The proposed agreement would resolve roughly 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, subject to 95% claimant participation. Although it could reduce litigation uncertainty, investors are focused on the substantial cash obligation, including up to $3 billion in 2027, and execution risk. Johnson & Johnson to Pay $5.5 Billion to Resolve Talc Litigation

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $256.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $164.23 and a 12-month high of $274.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $618.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $5,792,778.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. This trade represents a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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