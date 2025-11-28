Groupama Asset Managment Has $64.63 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,140 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 265,799 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.17% of Baker Hughes worth $64,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes's payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zephirin Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.42.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

