Groupama Asset Managment Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.10% of MetLife worth $52,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 198.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $37,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company's stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company's fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife's payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.60.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

