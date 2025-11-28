Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 108,866 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,776 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 108,866 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 0.6% of Groupama Asset Managment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $150,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $14,729,575,000 after buying an additional 2,545,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,466,320,000 after acquiring an additional 622,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,677,124,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,212,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $123.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here