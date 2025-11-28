Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 500,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH - Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 1.41% of Meritage Homes worth $66,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,889 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $567,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meritage Homes by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,900 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $207,456,000 after buying an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,491,955 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $99,916,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 95.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,352,648 shares of the construction company's stock worth $95,876,000 after acquiring an additional 661,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 592.7% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,125,995 shares of the construction company's stock worth $79,811,000 after acquiring an additional 963,438 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Meritage Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $101.00 target price on Meritage Homes and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.3%

MTH stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.35. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Meritage Homes's payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

