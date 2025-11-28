Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 55,096 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV - Free Report) TSE: FNV by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,481 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,096 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.14% of Franco-Nevada worth $44,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $207.39 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $114.81 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $202.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The company had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

