Groupama Asset Managment Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,284 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.12% of United Rentals worth $59,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 71.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,411,968,000 after purchasing an additional 780,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,291,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 715,250 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $542,526,000 after buying an additional 305,378 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,069,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company's stock worth $532,561,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Get United Rentals alerts: Sign Up

United Rentals Trading Up 0.6%

URI opened at $814.91 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $905.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $848.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.80 EPS. United Rentals's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $995.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $975.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on URI

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Rentals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Rentals wasn't on the list.

While United Rentals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here