Groupama Asset Managment Sells 13,933 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,138 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 13,933 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.38.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $119.91. The firm has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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