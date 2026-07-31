Groupe la Francaise Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Groupe la Francaise reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,225 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 329,490 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.8% of Groupe la Francaise's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Netflix were worth $58,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 249,703 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $24,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 45.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Netflix from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. China Intl Cap upgraded shares of Netflix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.48.

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Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $73.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $304.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 492,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,186,530 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix signed a reported $500 million global licensing agreement for “The Walking Dead” universe. The deal could support viewing engagement, subscriber retention and advertising revenue, although the content cost will weigh on near-term economics. Netflix lands global streaming deal for The Walking Dead

Netflix signed a reported for “The Walking Dead” universe. The deal could support viewing engagement, subscriber retention and advertising revenue, although the content cost will weigh on near-term economics. Positive Sentiment: Netflix’s selective push into live programming is attracting subscribers and boosting engagement and advertising opportunities. The reported agreement to carry the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the United States and Canada could strengthen its live-content strategy, though the rights reportedly cost about $200 million. Netflix’s Live Content Push

Netflix’s selective push into live programming is attracting subscribers and boosting engagement and advertising opportunities. The reported agreement to carry the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the United States and Canada could strengthen its live-content strategy, though the rights reportedly cost about $200 million. Positive Sentiment: Streaming continues to gain share of television viewing, and one analyst publicly recommended Netflix as an investment idea, offering some support for the long-term growth case. Netflix on CNBC’s Final Trades

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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