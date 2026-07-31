Groupe la Francaise Has $28.73 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 5,444.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,219 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 305,606 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra’s board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.6232 per share , payable Sept. 15 to shareholders of record Aug. 28. The announcement reinforces NEE’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

NextEra’s board declared a regular quarterly dividend of , payable Sept. 15 to shareholders of record Aug. 28. The announcement reinforces NEE’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: NextEra and Brookfield Asset Management are planning a more than $100 billion data-center campus at the former Department of Energy uranium-enrichment site in Paducah, Kentucky. NextEra is expected to provide dedicated generation, including roughly 2 gigawatts of natural-gas capacity and battery storage, potentially creating substantial long-term demand for its power infrastructure. Brookfield, NextEra to develop $100 billion data center campus in Kentucky

NextEra and Brookfield Asset Management are planning a more than at the former Department of Energy uranium-enrichment site in Paducah, Kentucky. NextEra is expected to provide dedicated generation, including roughly 2 gigawatts of natural-gas capacity and battery storage, potentially creating substantial long-term demand for its power infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: The aging U.S. power grid and data-center electricity constraints strengthen the strategic case for dedicated power projects. However, the Kentucky development is targeted for completion around 2031-2032, so meaningful earnings contributions remain several years away. Why an Aging Power Grid Is Fueling a New ETF Bet

The aging U.S. power grid and data-center electricity constraints strengthen the strategic case for dedicated power projects. However, the Kentucky development is targeted for completion around 2031-2032, so meaningful earnings contributions remain several years away. Negative Sentiment: The $100 billion announcement has not produced a strong stock reaction because investors remain cautious about project specifics, including confirmed customers, financing, construction execution and regulatory approvals. Large headline figures alone are becoming less compelling in the AI-power trade. One Sign the AI Power Trade Is Running Out of Juice

The $100 billion announcement has not produced a strong stock reaction because investors remain cautious about project specifics, including confirmed customers, financing, construction execution and regulatory approvals. Large headline figures alone are becoming less compelling in the AI-power trade. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed solid execution but mixed fundamentals: adjusted EPS of $1.15 exceeded the $1.11 consensus, while revenue of $7.53 billion fell short of the $8.11 billion estimate. Investors may also be focused on the capital demands of NextEra’s broader expansion plans despite full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $3.92-$4.02.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 55.96%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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