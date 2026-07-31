Groupe la Francaise Has $56.26 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Groupe la Francaise lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,220 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 54,372 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.8% of Groupe la Francaise's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $56,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 9,234 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,616,973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,667,388,000 after acquiring an additional 116,292 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,481 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,643,060 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $757,489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $352.97 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $399.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded ISRG , arguing that the selloff has been excessive. The call provides a counterpoint to recent target reductions and may support a rebound thesis as investors refocus on the company’s recurring instrument revenue and installed da Vinci system base. UBS upgrades Intuitive Surgical

UBS upgraded , arguing that the selloff has been excessive. The call provides a counterpoint to recent target reductions and may support a rebound thesis as investors refocus on the company’s recurring instrument revenue and installed da Vinci system base. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical is expanding robotic-assisted surgery beyond its traditional urology strength, with general surgery and newer specialties offering additional long-term procedure growth opportunities. Robotic surgery expansion beyond urology

Intuitive Surgical is expanding robotic-assisted surgery beyond its traditional urology strength, with general surgery and newer specialties offering additional long-term procedure growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC downgraded ISRG from Buy to Hold but assigned a $391 price target, implying upside from recent levels. The mixed analyst signals reflect uncertainty about near-term growth rather than a fundamental change to the company’s long-term opportunity.

HSBC downgraded from Buy to Hold but assigned a $391 price target, implying upside from recent levels. The mixed analyst signals reflect uncertainty about near-term growth rather than a fundamental change to the company’s long-term opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Vice President Mark Brosius sold small blocks of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transactions totaled roughly $20,000 and reduced his holdings by about 2% in each sale, limiting their significance for investors. Intuitive Surgical insider sale

Executive Vice President Mark Brosius sold small blocks of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transactions totaled roughly $20,000 and reduced his holdings by about 2% in each sale, limiting their significance for investors. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that U.S. procedure growth could soften and that deferred care may weigh on near-term utilization. Those concerns overshadowed the latest quarterly beat, in which revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $2.89 billion and EPS reached $2.80 versus the $2.48 consensus. Intuitive Surgical post-earnings selloff

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $483.00 price target (down from $577.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 17th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $573.00 to $454.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $487.00 price objective (down from $654.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $509.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,967. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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