Groupe la Francaise Sells 178,527 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Groupe la Francaise lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 178,527 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 97.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Boston Scientific reported revenue of $5.442 billion, up 7.5% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus estimate. Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, while international growth was particularly strong in APAC and LACA. Boston Scientific announces results for second quarter 2026

Boston Scientific reported revenue of $5.442 billion, up 7.5% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus estimate. Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, while international growth was particularly strong in APAC and LACA. Positive Sentiment: Cost savings and product development may support longer-term growth. Boston Scientific is pursuing a multiyear restructuring program targeting approximately $500 million in annual savings, received FDA clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter and invested $1.5 billion in MiRus, including an option to acquire its TAVR business. The company also completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase.

Boston Scientific is pursuing a multiyear restructuring program targeting approximately $500 million in annual savings, received FDA clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter and invested $1.5 billion in MiRus, including an option to acquire its TAVR business. The company also completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish despite lower targets. TD Cowen, Truist and BTIG retained “buy” ratings, while UBS reaffirmed its “buy” rating. However, their price targets were reduced to reflect more cautious near-term assumptions. What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Boston Scientific Stock?

TD Cowen, Truist and BTIG retained “buy” ratings, while UBS reaffirmed its “buy” rating. However, their price targets were reduced to reflect more cautious near-term assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific is acquiring Penumbra. Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9%, with gross margin improving to 67.9%. The company will not provide full-year guidance or hold a conference call because of the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific. The deal could expand BSX’s thrombectomy and embolization portfolio, but integration and transaction costs remain factors for investors. Penumbra, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9%, with gross margin improving to 67.9%. The company will not provide full-year guidance or hold a conference call because of the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific. The deal could expand BSX’s thrombectomy and embolization portfolio, but integration and transaction costs remain factors for investors. Negative Sentiment: Lower guidance overshadowed the quarterly beat. Boston Scientific now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.28–$3.32, below the prior $3.34–$3.41 range and analyst expectations of roughly $3.36. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also fell short of consensus.

Boston Scientific now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.28–$3.32, below the prior $3.34–$3.41 range and analyst expectations of roughly $3.36. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also fell short of consensus. Negative Sentiment: WATCHMAN and electrophysiology headwinds are weighing on expectations. Softer WATCHMAN demand, competition and slower EP growth prompted management to temper its outlook. The company also faces a product recall and expects restructuring costs of approximately $700 million to $800 million through 2029. Boston Scientific trims annual profit forecast on softer Watchman device demand

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BSX opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.38 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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