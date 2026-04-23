G&S Capital LLC Invests $1.42 Million in RTX Corporation $RTX

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:RTX opened at $180.94 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $117.28 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is 54.84%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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