GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $909,000 Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,962 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,528,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,403 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 325,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,179,699 shares of company stock valued at $224,675,517. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $191.51 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The company has a market cap of $381.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.54 and a 200 day moving average of $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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