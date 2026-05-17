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Guardian Capital LLC Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Mastercard logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Guardian Capital LLC opened a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter, buying 3,171 shares valued at about $1.81 million. The stake represents roughly 1.6% of its portfolio and is its 24th largest holding.
  • Institutional ownership of Mastercard remains very high, with 97.28% of shares held by hedge funds and other institutions. Several large investors, including Vanguard, State Street, and Capital Research, also increased their positions recently.
  • Mastercard’s latest quarter beat expectations, posting $4.60 EPS on $8.40 billion in revenue, both above analyst forecasts. The company also saw revenue rise 15.8% year over year, even as the stock traded below recent highs and near its 52-week low.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Guardian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,171 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Guardian Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,612,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,885,944,000 after acquiring an additional 629,941 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,806,887 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,303,015,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,547 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,218,638,000 after acquiring an additional 339,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $493.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $503.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $480.50 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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