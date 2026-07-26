Guardian Point Capital LP Has $55.71 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Guardian Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 23.0% of Guardian Point Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $55,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,835 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $10,573,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $122.53 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $153.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Global Management from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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