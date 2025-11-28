Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Stock Holdings Boosted by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises 0.8% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 1.01% of Guidewire Software worth $200,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $692,000. Linonia Partnership LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company's stock worth $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,852.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 42,808 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 47.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,931 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $311,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 252,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,159,749.32. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $695,550.00. Following the sale, the president owned 152,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,463,312.30. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.98.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm's revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

