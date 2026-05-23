Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 47,099 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,673 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD's holdings in Adobe were worth $52,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Adobe by 8,006.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock valued at $562,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock valued at $912,705,000 after acquiring an additional 920,353 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock valued at $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Article Title

Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Article Title

Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Article Title

Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Article Title

One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Governance-related headlines are also adding a small overhang, with renewed attention on trading activity tied to Adobe shares amid existing shareholder litigation. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. William Blair cut shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $244.76 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $421.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.46. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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