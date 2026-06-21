Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management Buys New Shares in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,037 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $967,000. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.0%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $149.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.70.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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