Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $244.17 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $411.42 and its 200-day moving average is $363.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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