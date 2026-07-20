Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,170 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Labcorp accounts for approximately 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in Labcorp were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Labcorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Labcorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Labcorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Bank of America upped their price objective on Labcorp from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Labcorp from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Labcorp

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $1,502,313.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,291,053. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Bryan T. Vaughn sold 234 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $66,968.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,637.74. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,796,696 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.1%

Labcorp stock opened at $283.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.81 and a twelve month high of $293.72. The company's 50-day moving average price is $266.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.01.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp's payout ratio is 25.51%.

Labcorp Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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