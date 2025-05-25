Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,960 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8%

AVGO opened at $228.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

