Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,645 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

LMT stock opened at $469.27 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

