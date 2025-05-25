Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $3.95 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $2,448,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here