Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $1.62 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,407 shares of company stock worth $32,990,056. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

