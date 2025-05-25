Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $620,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,096 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Bank of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,747,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $325.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America's payout ratio is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here