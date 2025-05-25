Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $260.77 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.20.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

