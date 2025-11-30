Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $333.74.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $344.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $345.84. The company has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $307.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

