Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 2,804 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,944 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 5.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.2% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 104,221 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 147,427 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer's stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3%

Walmart stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a market capitalization of $881.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

