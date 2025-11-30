Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 61,613 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 61,613 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NIKE alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 99,638 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in NIKE by 28.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $8,086,042,000 after purchasing an additional 672,705 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.8%

NIKE stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The business's fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. NIKE's payout ratio is presently 84.10%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here