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Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 12,390 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Thermo Fisher Scientific logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its Thermo Fisher Scientific stake by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, buying 12,390 shares and bringing its total holdings to 715,528 shares worth about $414.6 million.
  • Thermo Fisher reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $5.44 and revenue of $11.01 billion, while also issuing FY2026 EPS guidance of $24.64 to $25.12.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on TMO, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” even as some recent reports noted stock weakness and valuation concerns.
  • Interested in Thermo Fisher Scientific? Here are five stocks we like better.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,528 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $414,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after acquiring an additional 288,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after purchasing an additional 706,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,087,666 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,789,148,000 after purchasing an additional 150,668 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $442.16 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $484.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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