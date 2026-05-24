Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 15,800 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,204 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in New York Times were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in New York Times by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.78.

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Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 172,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,778,423.10. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,193,821.14. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,121 shares of company stock worth $3,087,990. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

More New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Times continued to publish high-traffic live updates and interactive election results, including primary coverage in Georgia, Idaho, Alabama, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, which may help drive audience engagement and subscription usage. Georgia U.S. Senate Primary 2026: Live Election Results

The Times continued to publish high-traffic live updates and interactive election results, including primary coverage in Georgia, Idaho, Alabama, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, which may help drive audience engagement and subscription usage. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing political coverage around Trump, the Fed, redistricting and other major U.S. news events reinforces The New York Times’ role as a destination for breaking news, which can support traffic and reader retention. Trump Administration Live Updates: Warsh Is Set to Be Sworn In as Fed Chair

Ongoing political coverage around Trump, the Fed, redistricting and other major U.S. news events reinforces The New York Times’ role as a destination for breaking news, which can support traffic and reader retention. Positive Sentiment: Sports and lifestyle coverage from The Athletic and other sections adds breadth to the company’s subscription offering, helping the bundle remain attractive to readers. Fantasy baseball waiver wire targets: Grab Spencer Steer and J.T. Ginn while you can

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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